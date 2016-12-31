Keep your eyes on the slopes of Benbo each evening to see Love Leitrim's 'Heart'

Spreading a little much needed love for the New Year, community and environmental protection group, Love Leitrim, have relit their 'heart' near Manorhamilton.

The installation was originally designed by artist Darragh Wilkins in 2015 and it has been placed on the slopes of Benbo Mountain for the Christmas/New Year period this year.

The installation is visible every evening between 6.30pm and 8.30pm and is a wonderful way to remind us of the importance of loving our local communities, our local environment and, well, just spreading a bit of love for the festive season.

Keep your eyes on our heart. Now lit from 6.30 - 8.30 every evening on Benbo, Manorhamilton Leitrim @foeireland @frackfree_eu pic.twitter.com/wVrn83ibby — Love Leitrim (@LoveLeitrim) December 30, 2016



The Love Leitrim website notes: "The heart is on display as a statement of our love for this area and our intent to continue to care for our countryside and the people who live here. Thanks to all those who helped out on the project. It requires quite a lot of effort to transport the equipment to this remote locatation and it could not have been done without the help of the volunteers from the local community. Special thanks to the group of land owners who kindly gave permission to use the site."