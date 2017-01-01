Get snap -happy today for the first day of 2017 in Co Leitrim!
We want everyone to send in an image of Co Leitrim, it's people and places, taken on January 1, 2017- that includes celebrating with your family and friends!
The Leitrim Observer is looking for images of the people and places around Co Leitrim - all taken today, the first day of 2017.
So send us your images - in jpg format and as large as possible please - to lmckiernan@leitrimobserver.ie throughout today and we'll compile an online gallery of Co Leitrim on the first day of the new year.
Get snapping everyone!
