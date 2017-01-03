House prices rise 13% in Leitrim

While houses around the country rose on average 8%, in Leitrim where homes are becoming scarce property rose 13% in the final quarter of 2016.

The House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie shows that prices in the final three months of 2016 were 13% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 13% seen a year ago.

The average house price in Leitrim is now €118,000, 38% above its lowest point.

The national average asking price in the final quarter of 2016 was €220,500, compared to €204,000 a year ago and €164,000 at its lowest point. In Dublin, prices have risen by an average of €102,000 – or 46.2% - from their lowest point in mid-2012. Outside the capital, the average increase has been €48,000, or 36%, since the end of 2013.

More on this story in tomorrow's Leitrim Observer.