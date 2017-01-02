Minister Denis Naughten injured in road accident
Local Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has suffered minor injuries after being involved in a road accident in Co Roscommon.
According to reports, he was cycling with his wife along a road near Roscommon town today, Monday 2 when he was struck by a car.
Mr Naughten was taken by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Galway.
A spokesman for the minister said he sustained "minor injuries".
Gardai said they were aware of an incident involving a cyclist.
Minister Naughten previously represented South Leitrim in Dáil Eireann.
