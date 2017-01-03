Over €1million extension planned for MacNeans in Blacklion

Celebrity Chef Neven Maguire is planning a major extension for his extremely popular MacNean restaurant in Blacklion, Co Cavan this year.



The extension expected to cost over €1 million will create more dining room and help cater for the huge demand for his fine food.

The refurbishment will add up to six more tables to the 14 table dining room and it will increase the number of guest rooms from 19 to 25.



At present, weekend sittings are all but booked for the next two years but there is a waiting list in place.

The expansion would mean they could take more bookings but Neven Maguire hopes he can keep the intimate feel of the restaurant.



The TV chef last year opened up a cookery school next door to his restaurant, which is thriving.

He employs a 60 strong workforce between the restaurant and guesthouse, which sits on the border with Belcoo in Fermanagh.