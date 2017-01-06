Misty and mild weekend in Leitrim

Today is expected to be a misty and a fairly cloudy day.

The rain and drizzle, persistent at first, will tend to become more scattered during the afternoon and evening.

Highs of 10 to 12 C, are expected, in moderate southwest breezes. Mild and misty overnight, with some patches of drizzle and fog and lows of 6 to 9 C.

Looking to the weekend it is cloudy with some scattered patches of drizzle and mist about too, but some dry, bright spells too, these probably best on Sunday. Top temperatures 9 to 12 C., and staying frost free at night also.