Toyota was Ireland's best selling car brand for 2016

Toyota was the best-selling car brand in Ireland with sales of 15,530 passenger vehicles and an overall market share of 10.6%.

Toyota experienced very strong demand right across its model range. Toyota’s best-selling passenger vehicles were the Corolla with sales of 3,751, followed closely by the Yaris with 3,727 sales, Auris with 2,854 sales, RAV4 with 2,349 sales and the Avensis with 1,663 sales.

5 Top Selling Makes for the Year 2016:

1 Toyota

2 Hyundai

3 Volkswagen

4 Ford

5 Nissan



5 Top Selling Models for the Year 2016

1 Hyundai Tucson

2 Volkswagen Golf

3 Ford Focus

4 Skoda Octavia

5 Nissan Qashqai

Official statistics released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the year 2016 (146,672) finished 17.5% ahead of 2015 (124,804). The month of December registrations were up 45% (499) compared with the same month in 2015 (344).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) for 2016 recorded an increase of 18.3% (28,180) when compared to 2015 (23,829).

Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations in 2016 were up 31.3% (2,873) on the previous year (2,188).