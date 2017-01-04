Leitrim schools get funding for IT equipment

€239,000 in funding for new ICT and computer equipment for 46 Leitrim schools has been announced by the Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

This was funding was announced as a part of a €30m investment by Government in ICT infrastructure for primary and post-primary schools.



The grant is worth approximately €4,000 for a 100 pupil school. At post-primary level, the Minister said that the grant is worth circa €15,000 for a 500 student school. The funding will support the development and implementation of an eLearning Plan for each school to embed ICT in teaching and learning.



Examples of the infrastructure that schools can purchase with this funding includes computers, projectors, and cloud based tools for teachers and students.



Fine Gael Deputy Tony McLoughlin welcomed the funding. He said, “the Government is using our economic progress to invest in communities around the country.”