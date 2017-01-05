Simon Harris has no Plan A for health crisis says Kenny

Speaking in his constituency Sinn Féin TD for Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan and South Donegal, Martin Kenny, said that government excuses only serve to make vulnerable people more anxious that the health service will let them down when they need it most.

In relation to the record number of people on hospital trolleys yesterday, the local TD said, "Medical staff in Sligo speak of the strain on staff, due, not only to lack of space and beds, but staff shortages and the constant worry that some patients are not being adequately monitored due to where their trolleys are located on corridors or even in store rooms.



"Simon Harris's talk of influenza and how this could not have been predicted has been contradicted all day by medical professionals who point out that it was a crisis forecast months ago.



"These excuses from government only serve to make vulnerable people more worried about what will happen to them if they become ill in the middle of this crisis. The people I represent cannot take out the credit card and go private. I am so angry on their behalf.



"It is clear that Simon Harris has no plan A, never mind plan B or any strategy to deal with this crisis and reassure citizens and health service staff that hospitals will be provided with the resources to make them safe.



"Without a political commitment to public health and adequate investment this trolley crisis and other symptoms of a health service in chaos will continue."