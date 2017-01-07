Slieve Russell Hotel to open next week

The Slieve Russell Hotel outside of Ballyconnell, Co Cavan is expected to reopen it's doors next week.

The popular wedding and events hotel was forced to close its doors on December 19 after an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug.

A number of local weddings had to be moved to hotels around the region, in one of the busiest times of the year in the hotel business. The hotel had to cancel Christmas dinner events and all those who had booked accommodation or events over the Christmas period.

It is now expected that the hotel will reopen to the public next week after a deep clean of the entire premises.