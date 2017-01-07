Slieve Russell Hotel has reopened

The Slieve Russell Hotel outside of Ballyconnell, Co Cavan reopened its doors to the public yesterday evening, Friday January 6.

The popular wedding and events hotel was forced to close its doors on December 19 after an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug. A umber of staff and people who attended the hotel got the bug.

A number of local weddings had to be moved to hotels around the region, in one of the busiest times of the year in the hotel business. The hotel had to cancel Christmas dinner events and all those who had booked accommodation or events over the Christmas period.

The hotel underwent a deep clean and reopened at 5pm on January 6. According to the management The Kells Bar, Foyer Service, Setanta Restaurant, Golf, Spa & Country Club are all open for Business.

Sunday Lunch will be served this weekend in the Conall Cearnach Restaurant.

Residential Guests will arrive from Monday 9th January.