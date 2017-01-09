Are you feeling Under the Weather with the flu?

As we go back to school, back to work or just return to our routine after the Christmas break, many of us are feeling under the weather, and a growing number are coming down with the flu.

Whether you or a loved one has a cold, the flu, a sore throat or an earache, the HSE has lots of common sense advice for these common ailments on its website undertheweather.ie. The straight-talking and easy to navigate site, developed in partnership with GPs and pharmacists, gives users clear and practical information on how to manage a range of common illnesses.

Dr Stephanie O’Keeffe, HSE National Director of Health and Wellbeing said, “This is the third winter that we’ve promoted the easy to read content, videos and advice from GPs and pharmacists on undertheweather.ie. The site has proven to be popular and helpful, guiding people on how to treat common conditions yourself and how to get better – and also on when you need to ask for expert help. Undertheweather.ie can help give you the confidence to make your way through a few days of illness safely”.



This popular information site for adults and children was developed by the HSE in partnership with the ICGP and the Irish Pharmacy Union, on a wide range of common conditions like colds, flu, earaches, sore throats and tummy bugs. It describes each ailment, tells you how long each one should last, gives you information on what to take to recover from these illnesses, and when to seek advice from your GP or pharmacist. The site also includes a series of videos featuring GPs and pharmacists providing their individual insights and expertise on dealing with these common illnesses.



Dr Nuala O'Connor, Cork GP and ICGP Antibiotics Lead, said: “The easy to read content, videos and advice from GPs and pharmacists we developed for undertheweather.ie will guide you on how to treat the condition yourself and how to get better – and also when you need to ask for expert help. Sometimes people feel they need to visit a GP for common illnesses, or when a cold or cough last more than a few day. The site explains how long common viral illness can last, and aims to give you the confidence to get better at home, without unnecessary antibiotics.

www.undertheweather.ie - get advice and get better!

