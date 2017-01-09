Author to host writing workshops in Leitrim

Gerry Boland, author of the popular series of Marco the grizzly bear books, is leading a series of six writing workshops over a six-week period in The Dock for 8 – 14 year-olds, starting on Tuesday, 17th January at 4pm.

The workshops will focus on writing stories, each workshop exploring different story ideas and themes. There will be writing, a bit of reading, some time for illustration and the opportunity in the last two workshop sessions to actually make your very own book with artist Natalia Beylis.

The overall aim is that at the end of the six workshops, participants will have written a story or two that they will be proud of but also that they will have had a few laughs in the process.

The cost of the six workshops is €65 and bookings are through The Dock’s booking office: 071-965 0828 or online at www.thedock.ie

Gerry Boland’s first Marco book, Marco Moves In, was nominated for the Bord Gais Children’s Book of the year in 2011. His other books include, Marco Master of Disguise, Marco Moonwalker, and his most recent book, a collection of poems for the young reader titled The Secret Lives of Mothers.