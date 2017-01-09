Sinn Féin's Sean MacManus to retire from Sligo County Council

Sinn Féin Cllr Sean MacManus announced his retirement at a meeting of Sligo County Council this morning, January 9.

Cllr MacManus has been a member of Sligo's local authority for almost 23 years. He is married to Helen originally from Glenfarne and

Seán was a general election candidate for Sinn Féin for Sligo/ Leitrim in 2002 and 2007. He also contested the European elections in the Connaught/Ulster constituency.

He was first elected to Sligo Borough council as a Sinn Fein representative in 1994 before becoming a county councillor in 1999. As a high ranking member of the Sinn Fein party councillor MacManus was an important member of the party’s delegation during the Northern Ireland Peace process which eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement.

Sean was also the first Sinn Fein Mayor in the Republic of Ireland since the beginning of the troubles in 1969.

Sean's son Chris contested the General Election last year in the new Sligo, Leitrim, West Cavan South Donegal constituency. His eldest son, Joseph MacManus was killed in a firefight against a UDR squad in Belleek, County Fermanagh in February 1992.

The February meeting of Sligo County Council will therefore be councillor MacManus’ final one as an elected member.

