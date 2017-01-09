Retracing the steps of O’Sullivan Beare

Breifne Earley is the new voice of 'Ireland' as he treks 462km from Cork to Leitrim

The exploits of Leitrim Village native Breifne Earley have been well documented in recent years as he emerged triumphant in the World Cycle Race that saw him pedal 29,000km in 16 months in 2014 and now he is embarking on his latest challenge as he retraces the steps of O’Sullivan Beare as he made the retreat from Glengarriff to Leitrim Village in the winter of 1602/03.

Having released a book last year documenting his exploits in the saddle, Breifne is for this week the curator of the 'Ireland' twitter account where he is updating followers on his latest exploits.