What has the weather in store for us in Co Leitrim this Tuesday?

It will be mostly cloudy today with some patchy light rain and drizzle, mainly during the morning and again during the evening. There'll be a lot of dry weather though during the afternoon. Mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty westerly winds, a little stronger in coastal parts.



Tonight

It will be cloudy and mild for a time tonight with rain and drizzle. The weather will turn colder and clearer later in the night though. A windy night with westerly winds, increasing fresh to strong and gusty early in the night, increasing to gale force and gusty in some western coastal parts and veering northwesterly overnight. Lowest temperatures of around 5 or 6 degrees.