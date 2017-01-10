Leitrim deaths - January 10, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Francie McCrann, Curragha, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his sister, Margaret and her husband Frank. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ambrose and Kate and his brother Ambrose. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, January 10, from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Wednesday, January 11, to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director.

Edward (Ned) Moore, Aughavas, Co Leitrim and Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Moore of Hull, England, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Aughavas, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cornafean, Co Cavan peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Sunday, January 8, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters; Angelina and Barbara, son-in-law Padraig McIntyre (Aughavas), brothers; Noel, Jarlath and Vincent, sisters; Rose McIntyre (Gortnamone) and Bridget ( England), brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday morning (January 11) from 10.30am -11.30am with removal to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Wednesday, January 11 for funeral mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy McNamara, East End, Bundoran, Co Donegal



Patsy McNamara, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. January 9th 2017, Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon, beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father to John, Damien and Dessie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter's-in-laws, his beloved grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law, Dessie and Caroline, Drumacrin Rd, East End, Bundoran on Tuesday (Jan 10th ) from 10am, with removal from there on Wednesday morning (Jan 11th) at 11.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Conlan and Breslin Funerals, Bundoran.

Madeline Maguire, Baldoyle, Co Dublin and Swanlinbar, Co Cavan



Maguire, Madeline (Baldoyle and late of Tiercahan, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan), 8 January 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Little Sisters of the Poor at Sybil Hill Nursing Home, Raheny. Much loved sister of Lily, Maeve, Imelda, Mae and the late Enda. Very sadly missed by her sisters, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sybil Hill, Raheny on Tuesday afternoon (10 January) from 3.30 pm with prayers at 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning (11 January) at 11 am in Sybil Hill Chapel and afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Little Sisters of the Poor.

Joe Dolan, Rathfarnham, Co Dublin and Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim

Joe Dolan died peacefully, in the excellent care of St James's Hospital. Joe, beloved husband of Noeline and dear father of Peter and Alan; very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter-in-law Susan, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, his much loved grandsons Conor and Ciaran, nephews, nieces, many relatives and friends. Reposing at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, on Monday, January 9 from 3pm with removal to the Annunciation Church, Rathfarnham, arriving for 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 10 at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in Mount Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice. House Private.

Paddy Flaherty, Kildallogue, Strokestown, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Elphin St. Peacefully at his residence, dearly loved husband of Shelia (nee McGauran). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters Kathleen and Renee, brother Freddie, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday January 9th from 4p.m. until 8p.m. with house private at all other times. Removal to the Parish Church on Tuesday January 10th to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

Paddy Hart, St Annes, Springfield, Elphin, Co Roscommon

(Retired Veterinary Surgeon). Peacefully at the Plunkett Home Boyle. Husband of the late Ethna and father of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving son Tom, daughter Margaret, brother Frank, sister Mary, son-in-law Stephen, cherished grandchildren Eleanor, Andrew and Hugo, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Monday (January 9) from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (10th January) to St Patrick's Church, Elphin arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.