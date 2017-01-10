Get set for the cold snap this week in Co Leitrim

With sleet and snow being forecast by Met Éireann for later this week, Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, has urged people to be winter ready and take all necessary precautions.

Speaking today Minister Ross said: “I would urge all people to heed the advice of the agencies and take all necessary precautions if out during the severe weather. If travelling I would advise that you plan your route and check local information , allow extra time, drive slowly and carefully and stay safe.”

Useful information on how to prepare for severe weather can be found on the Be Winter Ready website available here.

The Department also publish a “Transport Information for Severe Weather” page here.

This page outlines where to find information on weather, roads, public transport and road safety during severe weather. It includes contact details for local authorities, and links to each local authority winter service plan. These plans outline plans for dealing with winter weather, including the priority salting routes for each local authority.

As of January 2, 2017, salt usage to-date this winter amounted to 38,400 tonnes, with stocks of 203,500 tonnes of salt remaining.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland provides details of motorway and national road conditions on www.tii.ie and www.tiitraffic.ie. Local authorities will publicise local roads closures, and a number of local authorities provide mobile alert services which include updates on any such closures. Information on traffic and road closures can also be found on the AA Roadwatch website available here and on local media websites and local radio stations.

The Road Safety Authority also has information and safety advice for drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians on their website, www.rsa.ie.