An invitation to the O'Donovan brothers

Cllr Sean McGowan has proposed that Leitrim County Council invite Olympic and European medal winning rowers, the O'Donovan brothers, to Mohill to use the Lough Rinn Rowing Facility.



Speaking at Monday's Council meeting, Cllr McGowan said the world class facility should be promoted more widely and he suggested inviting Gary and Paul O'Donovan to the area in a bid to promote it.



Gary and Paul won a gold medal in the lightweight double sculls at the 2016 European Rowing Championships and silver in the same discipline at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. Paul then won the lightweight individual sculls World Championship title.