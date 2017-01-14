Award for Leitrim student at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

A Leitrim student has won an award at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

John Keaney from St. Clare's Comprehensive School won 3rd place in the Senior Individual section under the Social and Behavioural category for his project 'A Study Of How Students' attendance at school affect their overall grades.'

Over 1,100 students from 375 schools across the island of Ireland competed for the coveted title of ‘BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year 2017’.

Shane Curran, aged 16, a 5th year student from Terenure College, Dublin 6, took home the top prize for his project entitled ‘qCrypt: The quantum-secure, encrypted, data storage solution with multijurisdictional quorum sharding technology’.