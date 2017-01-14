Poem by local writer shortlisted for award

A poem by well known writer Tom Sigafoos has been shortlisted for an award at Strokestown International Poetry Festival.

The work 'Blanket on the Ground (Unexpurgated)' is up for the Percy French Poetry Prize 2017.

Tom Sigafoos is the author of the e-books Hello, My Lovely and Code Blue. His crime novel Pool of Darkness was shortlisted for the 2016 Penny Dreadful Novella Prize.

His Irish historical novel The Cursing Stone was excerpted in The Copperfield Review, A Journal for Readers and Writers of Historical Fiction.

His short stories and memoir have been published in The Quiet Quarter Anthology: Ten Years of Great Irish Writing, in Crannog Literary Magazine, in The Cathach Literary Journal, in The Leitim Observer, and in The Irish Times. Samples of his work are posted online at www.tomsigafoos.com

His American Scrapbook, a series of radio essays, was broadcast on The Quiet Quarter on RTE Lyric FM.

He has served as chair of the Allingham Festival since 2014. A member of the Irish Writers' Centre and the Irish Writers' Union, he lives and writes in Ballyshannon.