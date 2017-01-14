Farmers to have their say

Commencing next week Macra na Feirme in association with the Irish Farmers Journal will begin a consultation with young farmers around the country on the ideal Common Agricultural Policy post 2020.

Speaking ahead of the consultation Macra na Feirme President Sean Finan said, ‘Through our involvement with CEJA supported by IFAC we have begun exploratory discussions in Brussels on CAP 2020. During these discussions young European farmers have asked if older farmers should continue to receive a direct payment as well as a statutory state pension.’

'In Macra na Feirme’s opinion some of the European thought process suggests that farmers should have to make a choice. Macra actively encourages young farmers into the industry and firmly believes every support necessary should be made available to them.

'However Macra also believes that while encouraging new entrants, financial provision must be made in CAP 2020 for the ‘young at heart’ farmer.

'Therefore, those involved in farming throughout Ireland should ask themselves, is it sustainable that a farmer who reaches retirement age is financially better off through receipt of a direct payment and a pension once they reach eligibility?

'Should you receive a pension and direct payment?

'This and many other questions must be addressed and we are asking young farmers to give us an answer. Our CAP 2020 consultation meetings are taking place around the country in the coming weeks and Macra wants young farmers to come along and have their voice heard.

Sean Finan concluded, ‘CAP needs to support all active, productive farmers regardless of age, who are delivering public goods in a sustainable manner.’

A meeting will be held on 1st February in the Radisson Hotel, Sligo.