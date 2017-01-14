Fundraiser to aid Leitrim man's recovery

A special fundraising night is due to be held for Leitrim man, Colm Costello.

Colm 28, has been unconscious in St Vincent's ICU since August 2016 after developing a rare neurological autoimmune disorder.

The fundraiser will take place in the Commercial and Tourist Hotel, High Street, Ballinamore on February 4. All support is appreciated.

You can also donate by logging onto www.gofundme.com/colm-costello-recovery-fund

It is hoped this money will aid whatever Colm needs for his recovery