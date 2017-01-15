Great response by Leitrim people

There has been a great response to the eye glasses collection for the Phillippines over the past few weeks in Leitrim.

The appeal is now finished for this time. Many thanks to all those who got in touch from surrounding towns and counties and donated old glasses.

Almost 300 pairs of glasses will now be sent to the charity “Love in Action Philippines”. Particular thanks to the following businesses who kindly facilitated the collection boxes: Mohill (Pauls Newsagents, C&D Medical Hall, Baxters Centra, The Post Office and Mohill Garden Centre), Carrick On Shannon (Kennedys Topaz), Cloone (O’Higgins Shop & The Community Centre), Drumsna (Duignan’s Shop) and Ballinamore (Scorpio Ladies Boutique). Every donation will make a significant difference to a person’s life.

- Thanking you sincerely, Louise Huston.