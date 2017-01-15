Carrick businessman highlights Bus Eireann concerns

The vital link that Expressway Bus service provides to the people of South Leitrim and surrounding towns has been highlighted by a member of Carrick on Shannon's chamber of commerce.

These buses provide a necessary lifeline to the people of the area says local business man, Leslie O Hora.

"Presently we have five services per day linking the town with Dublin city and Airport and intermediate towns en route such as Longford and Mullingar and Sligo in the other direction."

"Any effort to interfere with the current level of service will have a direct impact on attracting investment and Tourists to the area".

In addition he said "We have no direct service with Knock airport and Galway city which is further hampering our tourism numbers.".

"People living in rural areas rely on these vital links and it's the least the Government can do to protect and encourage people to live in rural Ireland."