€3.8 million contract signed for the upgrade of the water supply infrastructure in North Leitrim

EPS have signed a DBO contract valued at €3.8 million for the upgrade of the water supply infrastructure in North Leitrim. The work being undertaken involves an overall €8.4 million investment by Irish Water and will benefit 9000 people including residents and members of the business community.

The North Leitrim Regional Water Supply Scheme supplies treated water to the towns of Manorhamilton, Drumkeeran and Dromahair and to several Group Water Supply Schemes in the North Leitrim area.

The works, which EPS will carry out on behalf of Irish Water, includes the expansion of the treated water output capacity at the existing Moneyduff water treatment plant to 5,500m³/day (275m³/hour over 20 hours) as well as associated works.

Raw water for the scheme is pumped from Lough Gill, via an Intake Pumphouse located in the townland of Greenaun North, to the Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Further pumping is required from Moneyduff WTP to High Level Reservoirs located in the townland of Cornalaghta prior to distribution by gravity to Manorhamilton and to Drumkeeran.

EPS Group is a specialist wet infrastructure support services group of companies operating across the Republic of Ireland, the UK, the Middle East and West Africa