Leitrim people believe new homes are being built smaller

The results of a new survey released by Smart Storage Ltd have revealed that 42% of respondents in County Leitrim believe that houses are being built smaller than the ones constructed in previous years.

Smart Storage Ltd, specialists in discrete under stair storage solutions and a successful 2012 Dragons Den entrant, released their first annual survey of home owners, their thoughts on the sizes of homes being built today and the ability of homes to function as liveable areas in today’s modern world.

The survey showed that the majority of respondents across the county (42%) believe that houses are being built smaller than the ones in the past while 11% believed them to be about the same and 13% admitting that they aren’t sure.

Storage is also a major factor with homeowners with over half (58%) believing that new modern homes lack adequate storage spaces. Two thirds (66%) of older respondents (those over 55) believe that houses do not have adequate storage while 41% of respondents felt that the kitchen was the area of the house which had the greatest need for additional storage space.

An impressive 92% of adult’s place importance on having adequate storage spaces in modern living – with people from all regions equally sharing this sentiment. Females more than males find storage spaces important (95% compared to 89% males). A significant 58% though think modern homes lack adequate storage spaces. 7% more females than males believe new builds don’t have sufficient storage space.