St. Mary’s Ballad Group are Connacht winners

St. Mary’s Ballad Group were winners at Connacht Scór na nÓg which was held in Claremorris yesterday, Sunday.

Pictured are: back, from left, Gerry McGovern, Vice-Chairman Connacht GAA; Elsie Harman, Eleanor Smith and David Clarke, Mayo football goalkeeper and Scór na nÓg Ambassador. Front row – Ava Brogan, Roisín Noone and Rionach Nic Chonchradha.

The group gave a beautiful rendition of The GPO and An Spealadóir.

The Ballad Group were the only Leitrim winners and now go forward to the All Ireland Finals in the Waterfront Theatre in Belfast on February 11th. Their mentors are Clare Crossan, Laura Crossan and Clodagh Flynn. Best of luck to all.