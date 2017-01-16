Leitrim deaths - Monday, January 16th

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

John Stanley Trotter, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

John Stanley Trotter, Stone Manor, Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at his home on Sunday, 15th January, 2017. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital chapel, Manorhamilton, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm - 7.30pm with removal to Manorhamilton Parish Church to arrive at 8pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. House private please.

Dermot Gallagher, Harlockstown, Ashbourne, Co. Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Peacefully, following an illness, at the Mater Private Hospital on Saturday, 14th January, 2017. Beloved husband of Maeve and adored father of Fiona, Aoife and Ronan; sadly missed by his family, brothers Niall, Lionel and Brian, sons-in-law Kevin and Carey, Ronan's fiancée Antonia, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home fom 4 o'c. on Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday at 6.30 o'c. arriving at the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Patrick DeLacy, Derrynanta, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan



Patrick deLacy, Derrynanta, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 14th January, 2017. Remains reposing in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin on Wednesday from 10.30am to 11.45am. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.



Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal



Pat Slevin, Fortwilliam, Camlin, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal on Sunday, 15th January, 2017, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Dearly beloved husband of Nuala, loving father of Dermot, Patricia, William and Kieran, son-in-law Paul, granddaughter Kira, sister Mary, brother Tom, relatives, friends and entire family circle. Reposing at his home on Monday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal from the home at 11.15am Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if so desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director or any family member.

Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon / Drumcondra, Co. Dublin



Gerard Tracey, Druminmore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, formerly of Clonliffe Road, Drumcondra, Dublin on Sunday, January 8th 2017, suddenly, at home, in his 71st year. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Alicia (Molly) Tracey and dearly beloved partner of the late Maura. Predeceased by his sisters Mary and Vera and his brothers Denis and Joseph. Sadly missed by his loving sister Dolores, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, Maura’s sons, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral arrangements later.

Christie McDonnagh, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Christie McDonnagh, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Christie will be sadly missed by the staff and residents of Aras Bhride and by his many friends in the locality. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Patrick Lohan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Patrick Lohan on January 10th 2017, peacefully in Queens, New York, formerly from Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Beloved son of Bridie and the late John Lohan. Sadly missed by his son Ryan, sister Hilana McCarty (Queens, New York,) brothers Michael and David (Boyle), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass Monday morning at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, burial afterwards to Killaraght Cemetery, Boyle. House private Monday morning please.

Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Co. Longford

The death has occurred of Paddy Rowley, Dooroc, Drumlish, Co. Longford Friday 13th of January 2017, suddenly at Mullingar General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Kitty and son Frances. Sadly missed by his son Dermot, daughters Mary Kelly (Abbeycartron, Longford) and Martina Tully (America). Daughter-in-law Margo, sons-in-law Tom and Frank, grandchildren Niall, Linda, Mark, Frances, Joseph, and Lauren, brothers, Peter and Bernie and sisters, Molly and Ellie, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral mass in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs on Monday 16th at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Aughaboy cemetery.

Tom Feely, Chapel Street, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

Late of Creeve, Elphin. Peacefully at Brymore Nursing Home, Howth. Husband of the late Mona. Sadly missed by his loving son Edward, daughter-in-law Cyrina, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Elphin on Monday, 16th January, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery.

Mary Teresa Davey (née Rooney), Cregg, Springfield, Sligo and Glassdrumond, Glencar, Co Leitrim

January 14th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Rehab Unit at St. John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. Dearly beloved wife of the late Gus and mother of Bernard, Mary, Kathleen and Patricia. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Patrick Rooney, sister Kathleen Healy, sons-in-law Tim, Leo and Fergus brother-in-law Gerry Davey, sister-in-law Agnes Godden, grandchildren Christopher, Ben, Anita, Kevin, Conor, Tomás and Moira, nephews Seán Melly and Robert Healy, godchild Martina Davey, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 4.30pm on Monday. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Columba’s Church, Rosses Point arriving at 7.00pm. Mass of the resurrection at 1.00pm on Tuesday. Burial follows in Rosses Point Cemetery. House strictly private.