Leitrim raises ‘fangtastic’ funds for Temple Street

Co. Leitrim had oodles of frightful fun over Halloween by holding 18 Trick or Treat parties, together raising an impressive €4,700 for Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

2016 was the most successful year ever for the annual Trick or Treat for Temple Street fundraiser, proudly supported by MiWadi, which sees spooktacular Halloween parties held the length and breadth of Ireland to raise vital funds for the children’s hospital. A massive 2,800 people signed up to host Halloween parties and €385,000 has been raised so far, with more donations coming in every day.

The funds raised from ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ will help purchase much-needed Digital X-Ray equipment for the hospital’s Radiology Department. With these high-spec machines, Temple Street will be able to produce high-quality Digital X-Rays much quicker; meaning larger numbers of children can be seen in one day, reducing stressful waiting times and the length of time they have to spend in Radiology.