Book of Condolence to open for Dermot Gallagher

As a mark of respect on the death of Leitrim native Dermot Gallagher, Leitrim County Council will open a Book of Condolence from 9am tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17th which will remain open until January 25th.

Cathaoirleach Mary Bohan and C.E Frank Curran will sign the book tomorrow afternoon.

From Carrick-on-Shannon, Mr Gallagher spent 40 years in public service and was a former Secretary General at the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He is credited with having a significant role in the Northern Ireland peace process. He also served with distinction as Ambassador to the United States and to Nigeria.

Leitrim County Council extends deepest sympathy to his wife Maeve and family Fiona, Aoife and Ronan.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.