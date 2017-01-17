Frustration over Cardio Cath Lab delay

Fine Gael T.D. for Sligo – Leitirm, Tony McLoughlin has once again called on the HSE, the Minister for Health Simon Harris and the Saolta Hospital Group CEO, Mrs. Ann Cosgrove to urgently speed up the process of delivering a fixed Cardio Cath Lab Service to Sligo University Hospital.

Deputy McLoughlin’s comments come just days after it was announced that additional Cath Lab services are to be provided at University Hospital Waterford.

McLoughlin vented his frustration at the delays with this development for Sligo University Hospital given the fact that “a fixed Cardio Cath Lab Service is not operational anywhere in the North-West of Ireland at present, let alone are there plans for additional services to be provided here”.

“An application for a fixed Cardio Cath Lab Service to serve the entire Northwest region from Sligo University Hospital have been with the HSE since 2011. I have no idea what can be taking so long to grant this decision”.

“Cardiovascular disease is the single largest cause of death in Ireland today and a fixed Cardio Cath Lab Service is vital for patients who suffer a cardiac arrest and their chances of survival. At present if someone has a cardiac arrest in Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and parts of Cavan, Roscommon and Mayo today and they need urgent access to Primary PCI and other specialist cardio treatment within the recommended 90 mins time period, they will not be able to achieve this without the support of helicopter transport”.

“Whilst Sligo University Hospital was the first hospital in Ireland to introduce the concept of a visiting Cardiac Catherer Lab in 2000, a service which provides a diagnostic service for patients with suspected heart disease or heart attack and is still operational today on just one day per week, it is clear from speaking with the Consultant Cardiologist Dr. Donal Murray that this is not enough to cover the demand in this region.

“This is a scenario which can’t be allowed to continue into the future and we need urgent action from the HSE and the Hospital Group on this issue in 2017”. “I have had several written and verbal assurances that this service for Sligo and the North-West would be progressed in 2016. It is now time to see real action on this issue.”.

“There is a clear case of having the required population for the service to be viable here and it makes sense in terms of geography, medical need, but also in terms of finances. On this basis, I am calling on the HSE and the Minister for Health to ensure that this process is accelerated and that this service is delivered as quickly as possible to the people of the North-West.

“I don’t want to see this kicked down the road any longer and I will be speaking with the Minister about this on Tuesday” concluded McLoughlin.