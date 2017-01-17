2,368 persons on the Live Register in Leitrim

There are currently 2,368 people on the Live Register in Co Leitrim, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

In the month of December there were 1,351 males on the Live Register and 1,017 females.

This can be broken down further by the two main offices in the county - Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

In the county there are 156 males aged Under 25, 116 in Carrick-on-Shannon and 40 in Manorhamilton.

There are 1,195 males aged 25 years and over, 932 in Carrick-on-Shannon and 263 in Manorhamilton.

Figures for females show there are 90 aged under 25 in the county, 69 in Carrick and 21 in Manorhamilton.

There are 927 females aged 25 and older, 699 in Carrick and 228 in Manorhamilton.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed in December 2016 was 157,700, a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 7.2%, down from 193,200 (8.9%) in December 2015.