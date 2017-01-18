Home help crisis must be addressed says Leitrim councillor

A lack of investment in the provision of Home Help services is forcing otherwise independent elderly people into full time care according to a local county councillor.

At last week's meeting of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Enda Stenson sought clarity from the HSE and the Minister for Health on what Home Help supports were actually available to elderly in Co Leitrim.

Cllr Stenson highlighted the case of a 90-year-old woman who had applied for Home Help support to enable her to remain in her own home.

This lady was offered an hour a day in help but this, it was stressed, would be at the expense of another person who also needed assistance.

“The current Home Care Plan is not fit for purpose. At the moment home care hours are being juggled and in order for one person to get hours, someone else in need has to lose out and that simply is not acceptable,” Cllr Stenson told our reporter.