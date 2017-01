The Leitrim Observer's sister newspaper, the Leinster leader, which is based in Naas, Co. Kildare came up with this classic double entendre headline to complement a story about a pole being erected on a bridge.

http://www.irishexaminer.com/examviral/fun-times/this-double-entendre-headline-that-appeared-in-the-leinster-leader-is-one-for-the-ages-439656.html