Renewed appeal for information on 10th anniversary of murder of Co Leitrim man

With today marking 10 years since the murder of Mohill native, Michael Gallagher, in his home in Tallaght, Gardaí at Tallaght have renewed their appeal for assistance from the public.

Michael Gallagher was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in his home, 49 Tymonville Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on January 18, 2007 shortly after 10pm.



On the night in question, Michael and his partner were at home when at approximately 10.06pm a knock came to the door. It was answered by Michael Gallagher’s partner. Two males entered the house and went to the kitchen area where an unprovoked attack took place on Michael Gallagher. During the assault Michael sustained a fatal knife wound to the body and his partner was also injured. The assailants left the house and fled the scene on foot.



Detective Inspector John Walsh stated, "We are issuing an appeal to those people who, in the passage of time, may not have come forward at the time of the murder but may now feel comfortable to do so.”



Gardaí continue to liaise with the family of Michael Gallagher in connection with this extensive murder investigation and are seeking witnesses or anyone with information, particularly those who may have seen two men on the roadway near the home place of Michael Gallagher around 10pm on the evening or any unusual activity observed in the Tymonville area on the evening of January 18, 2007, to contact them at Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.