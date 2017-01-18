Leitrim's N16 will be closed on Friday to facilitate removal of overturned crane

The AA has just issued an update on the planned closure of the N16 at Glenfarne.

According to the latest information the N16 will now be closed to traffic on Friday, January 20 to facilitate the removal of an overturned crane.

No exact time for the closure has been indicated. We understand that the closure will affect the road west of Glenfarne at East Bars.

A stop/go system is currently in place at this location and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.