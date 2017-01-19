Motor insurance recommendations must be implemented without delay says Sligo/Leitrim TD

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Eamon Scanlon, says the Government must stop stalling and start acting to tackle rising motor insurance costs.

He told the Leitrim Observer that, since 2014 premiums have continued to rise at uncontrollable levels year on year.

The Oireachtas Working Group on the Cost of Insurance published their report insurance costs last week and Fianna Fáil is now calling on the Government to ensure that the recommendations are implemented without delay.

Deputy Scanlon commented, “My office is inundated with complaints and queries about car insurance costs by people who are seriously worried about these spiralling prices, and by some who simply cannot afford to pay these extortionate premiums and are having to consider giving up their cars.

“The rate at which costs have been growing is completely unsustainable and unaffordable. In 2016, motor insurance costs increased by an annual rate of 11.6%, in 2015 they rose by 30.8%, and in the 12 months to August 2016 there was a jump of 28%. These increases are outrageous and are putting families across the North West under serious financial pressure.

“Unlike other types of insurance cover, motor insurance is not an optional extra – it’s a legal requirement for everyone on the road. However, families are being squeezed time and again by insurance companies who are bulking up their profits by slapping huge premiums on already overburdened customers.

“This issue is affecting thousands of drivers across the North West, not to mention the detrimental impact it’s having on businesses in the region. Van and fleet cover has also spiralled out of control, pushing up expenses and threatening jobs.

“Fianna Fáil has been highlighting this issue for well over a year but the Government has sat on its hands. Now there are reports that it could be more than 18 months before some of the Working Group’s recommendations would be implemented. This is simply not good enough and the Government must work harder to ensure that consumers are getting a fair deal on their compulsory insurance cover”.