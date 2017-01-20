There is cold weather ahead for Co Leitrim this weekend

There will be a mild enough start to the weather today with morning clouds expected to clear to afternoon sun and a high of 8C. However tonight will turn much colder with clear skies seeing temperatures drop to -2C. This will result in a sharp ground frost and motorists are advised that roads will be icy well into Saturday morning.



Saturday

Saturday will be very cold with temperatures only reaching 5C during the day but skies will remain generally clear. Saturday night will be cloudy with temperatures dropping back towards freezing. There may be patches of black ice on roads so please, if you are driving, slow down and be aware of possible hazards.



Sunday

The colder weather will continue into Sunday which will see periods of sunshine in the afternoon. Despite this temperatures will not get above 4C. Overnight conditions will be partly cloudy and temperatures will fall to -1C with a widespread ground frost expected.



Outlook for next week

Temperatures are expected to pick up again next Monday and Tuesday with conditions becoming milder and a return to rain on Monday afternoon.