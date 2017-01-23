36 warning letters to North Leitrim landowners about hedges

Leitrim County Council has issued 36 warning letters to landowners in the North Leitrim District since the start of the 2016/2017 hedge cutting season last September.

The figures were released at the January Manorhamilton Municipal District meeting in response to a query by Cllr Mary Bohan.

A spokesperson for the Council engineering section said that Leitrim County Council has taken a pro-active approach with hedge cutting with notices published in the local newspapers at the start of hedge cutting season reminding landowners of their responsibility to have their hedges cut back.

He acknowledged that there were some instances where it had been difficult to establish the actual owner of the land involved but he stressed that work was ongoing.

He asked councillors to contact the Council with any areas of hedging which was of particular concern so that it could be followed up.