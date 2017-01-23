Taoiseach to launch action plan for Rural Ireland at 2pm

The Government will today unveil an Action Plan for Regional Development aimed at helping to create 135,000 jobs around the country, with a special focus on rural areas.

The plan includes measures to rejuvenate 600 towns and villages with a scheme to encourage residential living in town centres.

An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny TD, will be joined by the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD to launch the action plan at 2pm during a visit to Ballymahon, Co Longford.

This plan contains over 270 actions which it says will support sustainable communities, enterprise and employment, maximise tourism potential, foster culture and creativity and improve rural infrastructure.