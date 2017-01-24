Concessionary bus tickets for Leitrim pupils must be protected

Sinn Fein county councillor, Caroline Mulvey, has called on the Minister for Education to restore full school bus services at this month’s council meeting after recently published review of concessionary school bus tickets recommended reducing the number of concessionary tickets to families.

Cllr Mulvey said; “There are currently 561 primary and post primary school bus tickets issued to students in Co Leitrim. I want a commitment from Minister John Halligan that these students will not lose their bus ticket.

“In mid-December the Minister published a review in to concessionary school bus tickets. The recommendations in this review are to reduce the number of concessionary tickets to families.

“The Minister's claim that there is not going to be any changes to the current rules that were adopted in 2012 for downsizing of school bus transport under the value for money scheme are not entirely correct. The reality is that the rules he is referring to were put on hold pending the outcome of this review. He now intends to implement these rules without any changes whatsoever. What was the point of the review other than to rubberstamp the cuts to school transport?," asked Cllr Mulvey

“Many parents will be faced with the prospect of their child, who is currently availing of school transport on a concessionary basis, losing out on their school bus seat next September.

“This is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to happen and I am demanding assurances that no family in Leitrim will be lose their school bus ticket as a result of the recommendations in this review whether it is concessionary or not.”