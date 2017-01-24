Irish Water increased Leitrim staff numbers

There are more staff working on water issues in Co Leitrim since the set up of Irish Water.

Answering questions by Cllr Brendan Barry at this month's Ballinamore Municpal Meeting this week, Leitrim County Council said nine more staff are employed on water issues, due to Irish Water.

"Irish Water took control of the Leitrim Water and Waste Services in Jan 2014. Prior to this we had 36 no. staff. Currently we have 45 no. staff," the council stated.

The increased staff is accounted by 3 Assistant Engineers, 3 Caretakers, a General Services Supervisor, a Scientific Officer and an Administrative Officer.

"The increase in numbers is to facilitate the delivery of the Irish Water Service Level Agreement which delivers improved Customer Services as measured by the 23 no. Key Performance Indicators," according to the council's spokesperson.

The council also speculated that when major issues are fixed around the county a leaks detection project will be set up to identify leaks quicker.