Launch of Electronic Health Records in Sligo General Hospital

Ireland is set to be the first country in the world to have a single electronic health record system (EHR) for its maternity hospitals, and the maternity unit in Sligo General Hospital will host a launch of the new healthcare initiative tomorrow, Tuesday 24 January.

Ireland’s Maternal and Newborn Clinical Management System (MN-CMS) promises automated recording and integrated care, meaning that all those involved in the care of mothers and babies in Irish maternity units have instant access to all current clinical detail and records.

As the system develops, it will be able to create algorithms that will warn clinicians on risk factors and give guidance and support in making decisions. Time-saving alone, in documenting babies’ care, will improve productivity.

The HSE and members of the National Project Team will visit Sligo General Hospital with a 24 hour ‘Digital Challenge’ taking place in hospitals countrywide to mark the launch of Ireland’s ground-breaking Maternal and Newborn Clinical Management System (MN-CMS).

As part of the roll-out of the new healthcare initiative each of the country’s 19 maternity hospitals has identified a ‘digital gap’ to be remedied ahead of the implementation of digital records.

Technical issues including Wi-Fi and network capability, the provision of laptop carts, printers and scanners, and resources or digital training for staff will all be addressed within 24 hours of the hospital visit, HSE Chief Information Officer Richard Corbridge explains.