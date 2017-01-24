What has the weather in store for Co Leitrim over the next few days?

Today

Today will be cloudy with showers in some areas. Temperatures will remain mild with a high of 11C. Overnight temperatures will remain relatively warm for this time of year with a low of 9C.

Wednesday

Wednesday will have an overcast start and showers will develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 10C. Overnight conditions will remain unsettled with a low of 8C.

Thursday

Temperatures drop a little on Thursday to a maximum of 8C. It will be cloudy and there may be some showers. Breezy conditions will make it feel cold. Overnight temperatures will remain fairly steady with a low of 7C.