What has the weather in store for Co Leitrim over the next few days?
Mild but some showers
Cloudy with some showers over the next few days.
Today
Today will be cloudy with showers in some areas. Temperatures will remain mild with a high of 11C. Overnight temperatures will remain relatively warm for this time of year with a low of 9C.
Wednesday
Wednesday will have an overcast start and showers will develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach around 10C. Overnight conditions will remain unsettled with a low of 8C.
Thursday
Temperatures drop a little on Thursday to a maximum of 8C. It will be cloudy and there may be some showers. Breezy conditions will make it feel cold. Overnight temperatures will remain fairly steady with a low of 7C.
