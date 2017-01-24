Have you or your family been affected by loss through suicide?

Have you been affected by loss through suicide?

The Pieta Suicide Bereavement Liaison Service is available to individuals or families who have been affected by suicide.

There is no time frame to access this service. Whether the death is recent or historic people are encouraged to get in touch with their local Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer who can offer support and information to the bereaved.

There is no formal referral a person can simply call Anne Lynch, Suicide Bereavement Liaison Officer at Pieta on 085-2538638.

For more information you can also visita Pieta's website here.

You can also phone the Pieta 24/7 Suicide Helpline on Freecall 1800 247 247.

Remember you are not alone and help is only a phonecall away.