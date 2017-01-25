Status Yellow wind warning remains in effect for Leitrim until tomorrow afternoon

Met Éireann are advising that a Status Yellow wind warning will remain in effect overnight for 14 counties including Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal.

South to southeast winds will increase strong to gale force and gusty in coastal counties of Ireland this afternoon.

These winds will persist overnight and into tomorrow (Thursday). Mean winds of 55 to 65 km/h are expected, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h at times.

Winds will be at their strongest overnight and for a time tomorrow, in southwestern, western and northwestern coastal counties.