Consultation process to start on future of Co Leitrim post office later this week

Co Leitrim could lose another rural post office with the service in Aughavas facing possible closure.

The existing postmistress has indicated that she wishes to retire from the position.

A spokesperson for An Post said that this has triggered a public consultation with the local community on the provision of post office services.

"It is likely that the process will begin at weeks ends and last for a period of three weeks. This public consultation will help An Post in arriving at a decision on the future of services in Aughavas, one of the options to be considered could be the closure of the office," he said.

This comes five years after the loss of the post office service in the nearby village of Cloone. If Aughavas closes local residents will have to use post offices in either Carrigallen, Mohill or Ballinamore.