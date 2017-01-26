Breaking news: Second grow house discovered in Co Leitrim in less than month

As part of an ongoing investigation in drugs in the Co Leitrim area, local gardai carried out a search of a property in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim yesterday, January 25.

The search uncovered cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €140,000.

A spokesperson for the gardai told the Leitrim Observer that he majority of the plants were at a mature stage and were ready for harvest.

No one has been arrested but investigations are ongoing say gardai.

This is the second grow house to be discovered in the Co Leitrim area in the past month.

Local gardai would encourage anybody who sees anything suspicious in their local area to contact them and say they are very grateful for all the assistance of members of the public to date.