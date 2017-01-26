Call for Co Leitrim community to rally and save Aughavas Post Office

People in the Aughavas area of Co Leitrim are vowing to fight to save their local post office.

The service is facing possible closure after the current postmistress expressed a desire to retire.

An Post is now holding a public consultation to determine the fate of the post office which is located in a very rural area of south Leitrim.

People are asked to submit their views for consideration no later that February 17, 2017 to Peter Gillespie, Retail Operations Manager, An Post, Wine Street, Sligo.

As part of the consultation process (see consultation notice below), An Post will also look at the local postal network coverage needs, the level of business currently passing through the office, customer access to services elsewhere and the capacity of neighbouring offices to handle additional business if Aughavas Post Office closes.

Local county councillor, Sinn Féin's Caroline Mulvey, has said that "Aughavas Post Office must remain open no matter what. It is an essential part of the local community.

"This is not the first occasion of a rural post office being threatened with closure because it changed hands. It seems to be a policy of An Post to use these circumstances as an opportunity to close post offices.

"I have contacted An Post to request a meeting to find a solution to keep Aughavas Post Office open. They are willing to meet and I hope this will happen the coming days. The local community in Aughavas want to keep their post office and they are prepared to fight for it."